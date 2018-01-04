Photographer of the Day: Scott Thomas

Category: Sports

Photograph: Scott Thomas “Taped Goalie Mask”

I love this photo of a hockey goalie. Not only because of the emotion you can see on his face — but because of the story behind it. Scott tells us that this photograph was taken after the goalie was traded to his new team. You might see a peek of red in the right corner of the goalie’s pads. Scott was told to produce a photo of the new goalie without the pads showing, as they still had his old team’s colors on them. Furthermore, the hockey mask was taped up by the team’s equipment manager, in order to match his new team’s colors. It’s an impressive capture, but the cool story behind it just gives you that “wow” feeling.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community

