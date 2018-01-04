Free Webinar: I Will Organize My Photo Library: Join In Tomorrow!

Photofocus and Adobe Stock are starting your photographic year off with an exclusive series of webinars to help your business.

Resolution 2018 Webinar #1

I will organize my photo library – Friday, January 5th, 2018 at 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST

Photofocus publisher, Rich Harrington and managing editor, Kevin Ames are your hosts for a webinar on getting your photo library in order for the new year. And, for all the years to come for that matter. Our special guests on this webinar are Peter Krough, author of the DAM* Book and Lightroom Expert Tim Grey, founder of AskTimGrey.com. Tim is also a Photofocus author. Together we will share strategies to get all of your photos organized. Being able to find a specific photograph from the tens of thousands of images many of us have is a challenge. This webinar will help!

Join us here or click through to YouTube: https://youtu.be/O8nbMbK8etg

*Digital Asset Management Book

2018 Webinar Series

I Will Organize My Photo Library: January 5, 2018, @ 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST I Will Register My Copyrights: January 11, 2018 @ 3:00pm EST / 12:00 pm PST I Will Get Model/Property Releases: January 16, 2018 @ 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST I Will Build an Online Portfolio: January 24, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST I Will Monetize My Photography/Videography: January 31, 2018, @ 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST

This Photofocus webinar series is sponsored by Adobe Stock Video. Become an Adobe Stock Contributor.