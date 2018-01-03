Photographer of the Day: Renaud Mertens

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Renaud Mertens “20171203-Rouge-Cloitre-361”



This little nuthatch photo made me smile. I love that there is so much open space above the bird, but I also love the blurred out color palette of the background. Those aspects are a perfect match for the bird’s upward gaze, and the greens and reds of the foreground. The fact that it holds a bit of seed in its beak and the spark of a catchlight in its eye gives it life and energy. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

