Category: Beauty

Photographer: Katica Knezovic “Portrait“



A mother with her newborn portrayed by Photofocus Photographer of the Day Katica Knezovic is the expression of true beauty. This peaceful photograph inspires all who see it see the promise of hope for the new year. Hope is, truly, beauty.

Shown originally on the Photofocus 500px group here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.