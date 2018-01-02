Category: Beauty
Photographer: Katica Knezovic “Portrait“
A mother with her newborn portrayed by Photofocus Photographer of the Day Katica Knezovic is the expression of true beauty. This peaceful photograph inspires all who see it see the promise of hope for the new year. Hope is, truly, beauty.
Shown originally on the Photofocus 500px group here.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
