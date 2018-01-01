Photographer of the Day: Dean Grossmith

Category: Travel
Photographer: Dean Grossmith “Marrakech Luxury“
The beautiful tones of this image first caught my eye but then as I looked back through and explored the lighting and the stars in the sky it truly lives up to the luxury of its title. It’s rich and very old school cinematic.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
Lauri Novak
Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
