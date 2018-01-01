Photographer of the Day: Dean Grossmith

Category: Travel

Photographer: Dean Grossmith “Marrakech Luxury“



The beautiful tones of this image first caught my eye but then as I looked back through and explored the lighting and the stars in the sky it truly lives up to the luxury of its title. It’s rich and very old school cinematic.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

