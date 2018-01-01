Happy New Year! Time to Update In-Camera © Info

There is always lots to do on New Year’s Day. Sleeping in, meals with family and friends, bowl games and updating the information your camera adds to every photograph you make with it. I make time every New Year’s day to amend the copyright data in all of my cameras to the current, new year.

EXIF & IPTC

Every camera writes EXIF information to every photograph it shoots. One of the fields that have to be updated is in the Owner/Copyright menu on the camera. Newer cameras also include IPTC metadata fields that want to be current as well. Some cameras can be updated while tethered to a computer. Others have to use the built-in menu screens. Refer to your instruction manual for more info. While you are updating photo info, remember to refresh your Lightroom metadata templates too.