Photographer of the Day: Dawna Moore

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “GMC Christmas” by Dawna Moore

If you would like to experience a beautiful vision of a vintage holiday, look no further than this image, “GMC Christmas” by Dawna Moore. Part holiday cheer, part nostalgia, it’s a warmly lit scene featuring Christmas decorations along with a nice slice of Americana. Beyond these elements, the composition and lighting are excellent, from the technical choices with aperture to create the starbursts on the Christmas lights, to the balance of complimentary colors with the reds and greens. The portrait orientation of the photo helps simplify a busy scene, placing the focus on the wreath and letting your eye travel throughout the frame to take in all the detail.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

