Photographer of the Day: Shigeo MARUO

Category: Sports

Photograph: Shigeo MARUO “Cycling road along the river / Korea”

I love this photograph of cyclists biking for a few different reasons. One, the perspective. Overhead shots are unique for sports photography, as it captures more of the overall scene than focusing on the subjects completely. Two, the framing. With the cyclists to the right of the photograph, the minimalist nature of the shot is elevated. And without looking at the caption, this photograph could have been taken anywhere, on any bike path. I also like that the bikers are against the muted red path instead of the green, as it makes them more coupled with the path in their red and blue outfits. These three qualities make the photograph very appealing to the eye, and they really help to tell a story.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.