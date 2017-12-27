Photographer of the Day: Joe Russo

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Joe Russo “Predawn Colors”



I think this photo is best enjoyed with a warm cup of coffee. It reminds me of the importance of getting up and out early to get the shot. Wonderful colors, great use of the receding pilings as a leading line into the photo, and I love the curve of the wave that lends to a sense of motion. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

