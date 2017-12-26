Photographer of the Day: Michael Greening

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Michael Greening “Glam Kitty Takes a Sip“



“Glam Kitty Takes a Sip” by the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for beauty, Michael Greening is a fun send-off of the Japanese anime style. It shows that even cartoon villains want to have their day at the beauty parlor. Being from Atlanta, the home of Coca-Cola, I have to point out her exquisite taste in selecting a Coke Classic complete with polar bears as her beverage. The colors of lips, straw, and soda can all match while her black leather outfit adds a bit of pseudo-evil to the look.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group

