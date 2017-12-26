Free Webinar: How to Make Perfect Landscape and Nature Photos with Jason Hahn This Thursday

Are you interested in landscape and nature photography? Join expert Jason Hahn as he showcases practical shooting techniques and essential postproduction tips. This free workshop will help you create dramatic landscape photos that are ready to print. Plus you’ll learn how to create compelling portraits of animals too. This Thursday, December 29, 2017 at 3:00pm EST / Noon EST Pacific. REGISTER HERE
Webinar Info
Date: Thursday, December 29
Time: 3 pm ET / Noon PT
Sign up for a reminder of the webinar here
Speaker Bio: Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. He enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family. You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.
