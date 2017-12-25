Category: Travel
Photograph: Davide Ibiza “Aspettando il domani”
Sometimes what makes the difference between a good and a great picture comes down to the composition. Davide captures the beautiful skyline of Cagliari, Italy with a Super Moon shining down upon it. But what drew my attention to this is that while the moon and city is beautiful, the dark blue sky is stunning, and it adds a contrast that emphasizes the rest of the photograph.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza - December 25, 2017
- Photography Marketing: Upload Pixel-Perfect Images on Social Media - December 25, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones - December 21, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.