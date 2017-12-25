Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Category: Travel

Photograph: Davide Ibiza “Aspettando il domani”

Sometimes what makes the difference between a good and a great picture comes down to the composition. Davide captures the beautiful skyline of Cagliari, Italy with a Super Moon shining down upon it. But what drew my attention to this is that while the moon and city is beautiful, the dark blue sky is stunning, and it adds a contrast that emphasizes the rest of the photograph.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.