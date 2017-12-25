Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays from Photofocus!!!

B E S T W I S H E S F O R A L L ! ! !
FROM ALL OF US AT PHOTOFOCUS
Holiday lights on the storefront of Sak’s Fifth Avenue, New York City December 22, 2017
photo: ©2017 Kevin Ames
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
