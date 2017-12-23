The Infocus Interview Podcast | Photofocus Podcast December 22nd 2017

Remember to check out our great sponsors including TruLife acrylic face mounted prints.
Levi sits down with Kevin Dooley
- How long has he been shooting professionally?
- How has he maintained his business?
- How did he get into wildlife photography
- Africa talk
- How to understand animals?
- What trips are coming up?
- Where can we find out more information?
- Gear talk
- What to consider when going on a safari?
Next Levi talks with Jim Welninski
- Who is Jim?
- What kind of photographer is Jim?
- Should we compete and why?
- Experience taking pictures and how
- How to think about photography?
- Post Production talk
- What should we think about when shooting HDR?
Pamela Ann Berry
Pamela has worked in Film and Radio for over 15 years. She started as a PA on major sets and eventually moved up to script supervisor. From there the roles of producing, directing, editing and camera operator followed. She has worked with DGA and oscar winning directors. Currently her day job is Brand Experience Executive with a full service Ad Agency and production company. She is also working as a Director on a Documentary coming out in 2018.
In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.
In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
