Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Photographer: Cinzio Farinelli “langhe innevate”
Changing your perspective on a scene creates entirely new opportunities for a photograph. The lines of trees gives the eye plenty to follow through the photograph, and the house, contrasting warmly against the snow, breaks up the pattern providing a place for the eye to rest. Snow on the ground is a great reason to get outside and make photos that only happen when the world is covered in a blanket of white. Thanks for sharing with our group!
