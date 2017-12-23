Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Cinzio Farinelli “langhe innevate”



Changing your perspective on a scene creates entirely new opportunities for a photograph. The lines of trees gives the eye plenty to follow through the photograph, and the house, contrasting warmly against the snow, breaks up the pattern providing a place for the eye to rest. Snow on the ground is a great reason to get outside and make photos that only happen when the world is covered in a blanket of white. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

