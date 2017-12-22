Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer zur Heide

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Oslo No. 1” by Mark Meyer zur Heide

What is particularly compelling about this image, “Oslo No. 1” by Mark Meyer zur Heide, is it let’s you imagine nearly endless stories for the scene, what this place is, and who the person is passing through it. The anonymous silhouette could be anyone, on their way to or from anything, passing through a seemingly futuristic place, where the light and patterns are almost hypnotic. The strong lines, reflections, and color gradients capture your eye, and lead you down the same corridor the stranger is striding through. This is an example of a photograph transforming a place, this may be as simple as a traveler in a terminal, but the photographer’s choices have created a completely different story and world.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

