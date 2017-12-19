Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “On the Right“



Fitz Crittle once again is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day with his image “On the Right.” The pose is unusual, yet fitting for the shoes, dress, tattoos and short hairstyle. The background colors compliment not only the outfit but also the model’s hair. Her face rests in a pool of daylight. One could imagine she is stretching after maybe relaxing on the floor. Or does a photographer need a reason for creating an out of the ordinary pose?

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.