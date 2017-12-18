Photofocus

Photography Marketing: Take Advantage of the Influx of Wedding Proposals

The time between Christmas and New Year’s is the biggest time of year for wedding proposals. So, with Christmas upon us, now’s the time to get ready and push packages to newly-engaged couples in your area. Here’s a few tips to get you going:

Prep Social Media in Advance

With the holidays, you probably won’t be 100% able to monitor and post to social media as you choose. So now’s the time to start using a system like Buffer or Hootsuite to schedule out your social media posts.

Because you’re going after weddings and engagements, try to post some of your best work to couple with a short, easy-flowing marketing statement that will draw in potential clients.

Furthermore, try to pick work that was taken in the snow. It’ll fit the season and, even if your potential clients’ weddings aren’t scheduled for the winter season, it’ll be more likely to draw them in given the uniqueness of the photos and the time of year.

Offer a Discounted Holiday Package

I’m usually against offering discounts for new clients, but for weddings, I’m more flexible with this. Consider offering a holiday booking package, where if you’re booked before New Year’s, a certain percentage off is offered, or a free photo print is given following the engagement or wedding.

Reach Out to Past Clients

Chances are, at least some of your past clients know people that are getting married. Reach out to your past clients via email or a holiday card, and offer them a discount on a family session for referring a wedding or engagement client to you.

It’ll do two things — get you a lead on a potential client, and get you some additional work in the new year with a repeat client.

Consider Facebook Advertising

I’ve recently tried this myself, and it’s led to an increase of views in not only my boosted posts but those to follow as well. Try out a Facebook ad or boosted post over the holiday season. There’s no doubt social media is used heavily during the week of Christmas. Why not cash in on that larger audience and try out an ad that will boost your followers and possibly grow interested in your services?

Conclusion

The holiday season is one filled with love and joy — and if you’re a wedding photographer, now’s the perfect time to start marketing towards that.

 

For more on Photography Marketing, see our weekly column.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

