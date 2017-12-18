Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Travel
Photograph: Rudy Pilarski “passage de l’inquisition en couleur”
Rudy takes a different approach to capturing the neighborhood of Triana in Seville, Spain, and one that I find to be very effective, especially for travel photography. Rudy thinks outside the box here, and instead of getting a straight-on view of the neighborhood’s buildings, he looks up and highlights the different textures and shapes in the buildings.
Bryan Esler
