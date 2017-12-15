Photofocus

My (Un)Typical Review Of The Platypod Max

I have loved Platypod from the very beginning. In fact, up until recently, it was my only tripod of sorts. I couldn’t even afford a tripod so I used my Platypod everywhere. I honestly didn’t need anything else.

I was excited to use the Platypod Max on a TV show I was invited to be on to discuss my expertise in shooting night sky photos. What better way to showcase one of my already favorite tools on an international level?

The day before shooting we were scouting locations and I didn’t bother taking any BTS as the BTS I wanted would include the camera crews and host. Instead, I focused on locations and the milky way.  Here’s a couple of those images I took using the Platypod. It’s so nice to get a low angle under a Joshua tree with the milky way. Tripods are a lot tricker when getting super low. That’s a fact.

 

The next day as we were setting up for some sunset images, our VR guy was struggling with his monopod on some rocks. He couldn’t get a solid stand.  I then offered to let him borrow the Platypod and it worked brilliantly for his coverage. He used the Platypod for the remainder of the shoot. You’ve just got use the best-suited tool for the needs of the shoot. So I may not have had a chance to showcase what I was using the Platypod for but I did help contribute to the betterment of the production. Here’s some of the BTS from the VR camera operator.

 

As you can see, there are so many uses for this tool. My favorite is having it in my backpack and not having to carry a tripod. I LOVE that aspect of it. It’s the type of tool that helps inspire creativity. Those are the tools I always want with me.

For more information about the TV show, visit Photo Number 6 here: http://photonumber6.com/

Pamela Ann Berry

Pamela has worked in Film and Radio for over 15 years. She started as a PA on major sets and eventually moved up to script supervisor. From there the roles of producing, directing, editing and camera operator followed. She has worked with DGA and oscar winning directors. Currently her day job is Brand Experience Executive with a full service Ad Agency and production company. She is also working as a Director on a Documentary coming out in 2018.

In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.

In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
