Skip Cohen Invites You to Make 2018 Your Best Year Yet

This is a guest post from Skip Cohen (co-host of our business podcast).
Think back over the years about the workshops and seminars you’ve attended. How many programs have you sat through, taken lots of notes and then returned home never to implement the ideas you were so excited about?
It happens to all of us. We’re sitting in a workshop, and we’re in the “zone.” We’re excited about making some changes and additions to our business, but we return home, and life gets in the way. The next thing you know those ideas are tucked away in the equivalent of a shoe box of old photographs that’s been kicked under the bed!
That’s all about to change!
Together with Lori Nordstrom, we’re doing a full day intensive business building workshop on February 24, followed by an online webinar two weeks later! It all starts just before the WPPI convention at the Hampton Inn Tropicana in Las Vegas.
Our goal is to help you develop a plan of ideas you can implement, some of them immediately. We’re going to share ideas on marketing, promotions, blog content, customer service, publicity and more. We’ll provide each attendee with a workbook loaded with the ideas we’re going to share, so you head home after the event and stay on track. We’re dedicated to helping you make 2018 your best year yet, but we’re not going to work with you on your plans and then leave you!
On Tuesday, March 13 at 7:00 PM EST we’re going to do a follow-up online webinar exclusive for attendees. We want to help you stay on target. We’ll help you with questions that have come up after the workshop, and continue to be there to help you build a stronger business.
I couldn’t be more excited to be doing a program like this with Lori. Great marketing ideas are part of her signature, and together we’ve got one goal – to help you make the new year incredible!
