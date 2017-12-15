Skip Cohen Invites You to Make 2018 Your Best Year Yet

This is a guest post from Skip Cohen (co-host of our business podcast).

Image by lassedesignen

Think back over the years about the workshops and seminars you’ve attended. How many programs have you sat through, taken lots of notes and then returned home never to implement the ideas you were so excited about?

It happens to all of us. We’re sitting in a workshop, and we’re in the “zone.” We’re excited about making some changes and additions to our business, but we return home, and life gets in the way. The next thing you know those ideas are tucked away in the equivalent of a shoe box of old photographs that’s been kicked under the bed!

That’s all about to change!