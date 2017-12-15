Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Skip Cohen Invites You to Make 2018 Your Best Year Yet

0

This is a guest post from Skip Cohen (co-host of our business podcast).
Image by lassedesignen

Picture

INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Think back over the years about the workshops and seminars you’ve attended. How many programs have you sat through, taken lots of notes and then returned home never to implement the ideas you were so excited about?

It happens to all of us. We’re sitting in a workshop, and we’re in the “zone.” We’re excited about making some changes and additions to our business, but we return home, and life gets in the way. The next thing you know those ideas are tucked away in the equivalent of a shoe box of old photographs that’s been kicked under the bed!

That’s all about to change!

Picture

Together with Lori Nordstrom, we’re doing a full day intensive business building workshop on February 24, followed by an online webinar two weeks later! It all starts just before the WPPI convention at the Hampton Inn Tropicana in Las Vegas.

Our goal is to help you develop a plan of ideas you can implement, some of them immediately. We’re going to share ideas on marketing, promotions, blog content, customer service, publicity and more. We’ll provide each attendee with a workbook loaded with the ideas we’re going to share, so you head home after the event and stay on track. We’re dedicated to helping you make 2018 your best year yet, but we’re not going to work with you on your plans and then leave you!

On Tuesday, March 13 at 7:00 PM EST we’re going to do a follow-up online webinar exclusive for attendees. We want to help you stay on target. We’ll help you with questions that have come up after the workshop, and continue to be there to help you build a stronger business.

I couldn’t be more excited to be doing a program like this with Lori. Great marketing ideas are part of her signature, and together we’ve got one goal – to help you make the new year incredible!

See you on February 24!

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: Business Tags: business conferences

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts