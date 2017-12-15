Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Moto” by Bert de Bruin
Although I don’t ride myself, there are few times where I won’t stop and admire a beautiful bike like the one featured in “Moto” by Bert de Bruin. There is just something about the gleaming chrome and sleek lines that grabs both your attention and imagination. The challenge is in capturing that same feeling in a photo, which was done very well here. If you look past the metal and machinery, there is a subtle geometry at work, look at how often the triangle shape appears throughout the scene. The spokes, the arms, the pipes, even the lines in the sidewalk. While it’s the sparkle and shine that draws you in, it’s these lines that keep you there taking in the beauty of the bike!
