Photographer of the Day: Cecil Ramsey

Category: Sports
Photograph: Cecil Ramsey “Ben – Lake Minneola HS”
Cecil’s ability to capture the swimmer mid-stroke is impressive. The emotion on the swimmer’s face as he pushes his arms back, coupled with the action of the waves and water splashes, helps to put the photograph in perspective. This is no doubt a race, and one where the swimmer is giving his all. Cecil also does a great job of breaking the “rule of thirds,” allowing the swimmer to truly shine.
Bryan Esler
