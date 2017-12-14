Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Lighting Green Screen Video/Photography?

0

This is our first post in a multipart series on greenscreen video and photography.  Check out Adobe Stock if you need backgrounds or other greenscreen elements.

The popularity of green screen (or chromakey) technology has grown immensely, bringing the technology and tools within reach of most content creators.  By color keying (or removing) a colored background, an alpha channel can be created for the foreground footage layer. (Editor’s note: More on alpha channels can be found in Rich’s “The History of the Alpha Channel.”)

This allows for two or more images to be composited together to create a new image. You’ll find the technique used for a wide range of tasks, from special effects and feature films to corporate video and the local weather report.

The figure on the left is properly shot greenscreen footage.  The screen is evenly lit with no shadows.  Once the color key is performed, the foreground footage can be composited over a background image. Footage by Adobe Stock. Background by Mooseproductions.

Planning Greenscreen Projects

Great looking compositing is more than just filters and postproduction.  It all begins with high-quality footage or stills that are properly acquired. The most common techniques involve shooting talent against a blue or green screen.  While software tools are fairly forgiving of poorly shot images, the most professional results start with a well-executed acquisition.  But before you can execute, you must plan.

The use of fluorescent lights is common practice for chroma key lighting as they can produce even light without hot spots.

Successful Lighting

Effective keying is reliant upon good lighting.  It is essential to minimize variation in colors for the backdrop.  This means that you must evenly light the background to avoid hot spots.  Additionally, you’ll want well-lit subjects that don’t cast shadows on the backdrop.  Sounds a bit challenging?  Here are a few tips on doing it right.

  • Spill is bad. It is essential that your backdrop is evenly lit.  You’ll also want to place the foreground person or object is far enough away from the backdrop (with their own lighting).  If you put the foreground and background too close, you’ll get shadows on the backdrop and color spill onto the foreground.
  • Get rid of hot spots. You’ll want to avoid variation in brightness for the backdrop so you can get a better chroma key.  To do this, look for hot spots.  Simply turn the exposure of your camera down and look through the viewfinder. Your hotspots will be quite visible.  Adjust your lighting by softening it then set your exposure back to a normal level.
  • Light with softboxes or fluorescent lights.  The use of these specialty light types will better enable you to get an evenly light backdrop.  The goal is to spread an even amount of light across the surface of the backdrop.
  • Match the foreground to background.  If possible, you’ll want to know what your keyed footage will be composited with so you can adjust lighting (Figure 05-06).  The most believable keys try to match the lighting of the replacement background in the final composite. Make sure that the light is shining from the same direction (and with the same color and intensity) as the light shining on the background plate you plan to use.

The chroma key footage was lit to look like an outdoor shot (notice the directional light hitting the top of the subjects head).  After keying, the color temperature of the footage was further modified to help match the shot to the background.

 

Follow me

Rich Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Rich Harrington (see all)

Categories: Cinematography Lighting Tags: greenscreen lighting video

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts