Photographer of the Day: Rich Wich

Category: Wildlife
Photographer: Rich Wich “Great Blue Heron”
Action! I love the blur of the wings, the frozen splash of water erupting skyward, and the water pushing away from the heron’s wings. A split second moment, but captured for us all to enjoy. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
