Photographer of the Day: Mike Le Gray

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Mike Le Gray “Loredana“
“Loredana” by Mike Le Gray, Photographer of the Day, is a study in contrast. The stark black infinite background frames the model. Her pale skin surrounded by her honey blonde hair that transitions into much darker shades rivets the eye. We can’t look away.
Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.
