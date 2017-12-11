Photographer of the Day: martijnvdnat

Category: Travel

Photograph: martijnvdnat “Silent City”

I’ve never been to the Netherlands, but looking at this photograph makes me want to hop on a plane and take a trip! This photograph captures the city of Leiden in South Holland to perfection. You can see the old architecture in the background, along with a clear water and boats that are so common throughout European lakeshore towns. As an added bonus, the construction crane on the right side of the photograph alludes to the growth of the area.

From a photographic perspective, I love the reflections on the water. The smooth water is surprising, especially for a photograph with a 1/80 shutter speed. But its gorgeous and just draws your eyes up towards the buildings and boats.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

