Live Webinar: Get Up And Running With The New Perfectly Clear 3.5

Join Levi Sim and Vanelli Live for a free Webinar on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, as they explore “How to Get up and Running with the New Perfectly Clear 3.5”. Athentech unveiled Perfectly Clear 3.5. with lots of great new features. It’s also a FREE update to existing Perfectly Clear version 3 owners. If you don’t own the application/plug-in (or own an older version) we’ve got a time-limited special offer here.

Perfectly Clear is Now A Stand-Alone Application!

Perfectly Clear version 3.5 has removed the need for using a host application. Perfectly Clear now works as a stand-alone application.

Open RAW and traditional photos directly

Crop to whatever size you need

Print your photos

Export in the original format or as JPEG or TIFF for sharing

If you don’t want to change your workflow, your also get a license plug-ins for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Elements, PaintShop Pro, and an external editor for Photos for Mac, Aperture, and Capture One. It’s your workflow, made better, faster and easier than ever before!

Not only will you learn terrific techniques

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech.

We kick off Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

