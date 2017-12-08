The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast December 8, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and educator Tony Corbell about running a brick and mortar photography studio.
We discuss in detail:
– The in’s and out’s of having a studio space
– The advantages and also challenges of running a brick and mortar studio
– Work/life balance
– Realistic pricing when running a physical studio
– Building trust within your community
– Effective networking and collaboration
– the essential equipment list for every studio
You can find Tony at:
- TonyCorbell.com: Tony Corbell and Rob Hull’s Photography Workshops
- CorbellPhotographics.com: Tony’s Photography Website
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
