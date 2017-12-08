The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast December 8, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and educator Tony Corbell about running a brick and mortar photography studio.

We discuss in detail:

– The in’s and out’s of having a studio space

– The advantages and also challenges of running a brick and mortar studio

– Work/life balance

– Realistic pricing when running a physical studio

– Building trust within your community

– Effective networking and collaboration

– the essential equipment list for every studio

You can find Tony at:

TonyCorbell.com: Tony Corbell and Rob Hull’s Photography Workshops

CorbellPhotographics.com: Tony’s Photography Website

