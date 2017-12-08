Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Jim Sollows

Photograph:I’m sure there are many stories behind this old bike!” by  Jim Sollows

It is often easier to say that you like an image versus trying to explain why you like it. For me it usually comes down to a few simple tests. Does it make me feel something? Does it make me imagine the story of the scene? Jim Sollows’ photo, “I’m sure there are many stories behind this old bike!” does both, and his title captures perfectly what we are all probably thinking when taking in this photo. His composition pulls you directly to the focal point of the image, accomplished by his choice of a nearly ground level shooting angle. This low angle blurs the foreground, drawing your eye through the scene, to the bike that stands in stark contrast to the dark green ivy covered wall. It’s a beautiful, if somewhat haunting, scene that makes you both feel and imagine.

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

