Photographer of the Day: Jim Sollows

Category: Sports

Photograph: Jim Sollows “Fort Langley Paddling Team”

I’m used to seeing images of paddlers from the river banks, looking straight on at the boat. But Jim’s unique perspective helps to better tell the story. Instead of focusing on a person’s face, the paddlers here are anonymous, and instead lets you engage with the sport itself. You can see the teamwork involved in the paddling, as well as the joint rhythm amongst the team. Jim’s capture of having the focus in the center of the frame is a great use of breaking the rule of four-thirds, as it brings a balance to the photo.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

