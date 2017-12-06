Photographer of the Day: Emilens

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Emilens “Turbolences”



The motion of the waves is what makes this photo stand out to me. The time of day, colors of the sky, overall composition, and color palette are excellent, but that detail of the waves at the peak of their reach onto the shoreline is what made me pause, and pick this week’s photographer of the day. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

