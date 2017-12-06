Photofocus

Live Webinar: Get Up And Running With The New Perfectly Clear 3.5

Join Levi Sim and Vanelli Live for a free Webinar on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, as they explore “How to Get up and Running with the New Perfectly Clear 3.5”. Athentech unveiled Perfectly Clear 3.5. with lots of great new features. It’s also a FREE update to existing Perfectly Clear version 3 owners. If you don’t own the application/plug-in (or own an older version) we’ve got a time-limited special offer here.

Perfectly Clear is Now A Stand-Alone Application!

Perfectly Clear version 3.5 has removed the need for using a host application. Perfectly Clear now works as a stand-alone application.

  • Open RAW and traditional photos directly
  • Crop to whatever size you need
  • Print your photos
  • Export in the original format or as JPEG or TIFF for sharing
  • If you don’t want to change your workflow, your also get a license plug-ins for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Elements, PaintShop Pro, and an external editor for Photos for Mac, Aperture, and Capture One. It’s your workflow, made better, faster and easier than ever before!

Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech.

We kick off Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

And why not check out this previous episode with Roberto Valenzuela while you’re waiting?

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
