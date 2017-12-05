Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg “Abbie at Red Mile“



“Abbie at Red Mile” brings the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty to Jeff Goldberg. Abbie looks great against the burgundy background that compliments her skin. Her striking blue eyes and slightly parted lips give a sense of quiet surprise. The sharp shadow edges, tiny catchlights, and pupils suggest she is outside on a sunny day. That she is not squinting tells us that more likely she’s been lit with a Speedlite just off camera. Canon 5D Mark IV, EF 70-210mm f/2.8 L IS II USM lens IS0: 100, 1/200th sec @ f/7.1.

