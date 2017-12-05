Photofocus

Lightroom Live: Our Favorite Plugins

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech. Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, December 11th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Our Favorite Plugins

Lightroom is powerful and useful but it lacks the ability to make the spice and pizazz we often see in striking photographs. Fortunately, that’s where plugins pick up the slack. Tools like Perfectly Clear, Photo RAW, Luminar, Nik, and Topaz (to name a few) can help you make your photographs look like the vision you had in mind. In this show, we’ll demonstrate how plugins work with Lightroom and some of our favorite features in several of them.

Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced. Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.

Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
