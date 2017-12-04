Photographer of the Day: Scott Thomas

Category: Travel

Photograph: Scott Thomas “Harp of Africa”

I love Scott’s photograph of a musician playing a harp; it perfectly reflects the African culture, despite being taken at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. By featuring the musician’s hands and instrument, the focus is put on the act of being a musician, rather than the whole person. Scott has a closer look at this instrument on his website, which really lets you gaze at the amazing instrument that’s being played.

