The Interview Podcast | Photofocus Podcast December 1st 2017

Levi Sims sits down with Julio Cortez who is an AP photographer
- How does Press photos work?
- Getting paid?
- What is Dollar Rule?
- What is Julio’s speciality?
- What’s Julio’s gear set up?
- Workflow when out in the feild
- Where to find Julio?
Next Levi sits down with Mike Goldner from Astisan HD
- Who is Mike Goldner?
- Difference between labs
- Lighting and how it’s affecting your prints
- Why your prints look different from your screen?
- Printer differences
- Color Space talk
- UV light exposure and what it does to your prints and how to combat it
- What’s a acrylic print?
- Putting prints into your environment
Pamela Ann Berry
Pamela has worked in Film and Radio for over 15 years. She started as a PA on major sets and eventually moved up to script supervisor. From there the roles of producing, directing, editing and camera operator followed. She has worked with DGA and oscar winning directors. Currently her day job is Brand Experience Executive with a full service Ad Agency and production company. She is also working as a Director on a Documentary coming out in 2018.
In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.
In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
