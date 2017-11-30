Photographer of the Day: Andrea Fucà

Category: Sports
Photograph: Andrea Fucà “IMG_4811”
This image of young boys playing soccer in Morocco, showcases Andrea’s ability to capture street life when traveling. This could really fit into a number of categories — street photography and travel specifically. But the focus on the soccer ball sets this apart, and helps to show the energy that the boys have while playing. It’s a great composition, showing the streets of the city in the foreground, and the large walls in the background.
