Photographer of the Day: Larry Darnell

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Larry Darnell “Gudbrandsjuvet”

Norway has been on my bucket list for a long time, but seeing photos like this makes me want to move it to the top of the list. I love the juxtaposition between the tranquil home scene in the background and the raging waterfall ripping through the foreground. What an amazing place to live! The red of the home also contrasts nicely against the range of green hues that dominate the entirety of the scene. I also think the aspect ratio really works for this photo, as the eye has a lot to take in as it wanders through the photo. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags: Larry Darnell POTD

 

