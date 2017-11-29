Photographer of the Day: Larry Darnell

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Larry Darnell “Gudbrandsjuvet”



Norway has been on my bucket list for a long time, but seeing photos like this makes me want to move it to the top of the list. I love the juxtaposition between the tranquil home scene in the background and the raging waterfall ripping through the foreground. What an amazing place to live! The red of the home also contrasts nicely against the range of green hues that dominate the entirety of the scene. I also think the aspect ratio really works for this photo, as the eye has a lot to take in as it wanders through the photo. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

