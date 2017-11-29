Live Webinar Tuesday: Picture Perfect Retouching with Roberto Valenzuela

You gotta join us live for our next Live Webinar, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

Tuesday, December 5th at 1:00 pm Eastern

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Picture Perfect Retouching with Roberto Valenzuela

As one of the foremost portrait photographers of our time, Roberto Valenzuela practices photography like a martial arts master, and his books have helped tens of thousands of photographers demystify the process of making perfect portraits (Picture Perfect Practice, Picture Perfect Lighting, and Picture Perfect Posing). In this webinar, we’ll learn Roberto’s approach to portrait finishing. You won’t want to miss this, and you’ll want to bookmark the replay so you can check back with the master. We can’t wait to see you here on the 7th.

