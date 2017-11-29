Photofocus

Live Webinar Tuesday: Picture Perfect Retouching with Roberto Valenzuela

You gotta join us live for our next Live Webinar, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech. Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Tuesday, December 5th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Picture Perfect Retouching with Roberto Valenzuela

As one of the foremost portrait photographers of our time, Roberto Valenzuela practices photography like a martial arts master, and his books have helped tens of thousands of photographers demystify the process of making perfect portraits (Picture Perfect Practice, Picture Perfect Lighting, and Picture Perfect Posing). In this webinar, we’ll learn Roberto’s approach to portrait finishing. You won’t want to miss this, and you’ll want to bookmark the replay so you can check back with the master. We can’t wait to see you here on the 7th.

This episode will be useful for all levels of photographers from beginner to advanced. Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsor, Perfectly Clear.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this webinar, why not catch the replay of last month’s Lightroom Live Episode with Lisa Robinson–it was all about weddings.

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
