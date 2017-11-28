Photographer of the Day: Phillip Osborne

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Philipe Osborne “Alexandra Brooke“



“Alexandra Brooke” earns her creator Philip Osborne the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. I love her simple, face forward look. Her lips set off her ginger hair while her blue eyes peer into the lens questioningly. The very high contrast allows the viewer to notice, although barely, her bottoms and net stockings. The vibrant light on Alexandra’s face guarantees that we will linger on her winsome expression.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

