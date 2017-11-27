Photographer of the Day: Vittorio Vida

Category: Travel

Photographer: Vittorio Vida “Burano“



This image is so representative of the colors of Burano, Italy. I love that Vittorio included the yellow towel instead of choosing to leave it out. It isn’t something we would typically focus on when creating a travel image but here that pop of color and the implied human element really make this shot.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.