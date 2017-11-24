Richard Harrington sits down with Brad Malcolm from Perfectly Clear
- What’s new with the latest update?
- Discussion of the plug-in w/more applications
- What is intelligent auto?
- What other features and adjustments should we know about?
Presets https://photofocus.com/2017/09/05/perfectly-clear-adds-two-more-free-preset-packs-for-landscape-and-lifestyle/
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.
Pamela Ann Berry
Pamela has worked in Film and Radio for over 15 years. She started as a PA on major sets and eventually moved up to script supervisor. From there the roles of producing, directing, editing and camera operator followed. She has worked with DGA and oscar winning directors. Currently her day job is Brand Experience Executive with a full service Ad Agency and production company. She is also working as a Director on a Documentary coming out in 2018.
In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.
In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.
In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
Latest posts by Pamela Ann Berry (see all)
- The Interview Podcast | Photofocus Podcast November 24, 2017 - November 24, 2017
- How to up your social media engagement - October 1, 2017
- 10 Ways to Protect Your Camera Memory Cards - April 30, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.