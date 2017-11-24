Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Remember the Platypod!

0

You know we love Platypod, and right now is the best time to buy one and try it for yourself. The Black Friday deal is a free Multi Accessory Kit, which I use every time I go out shooting. It’s good for a few days, but hurry and order for quick delivery. You’re going to love it.

I love the 36” strap—it’s perfect for most applications like strapping to a tree or telephone pole or bridge railing. The spigot adapter is great for using a light on the Platypod. I use the silicone pad to keep Platypod in place in delicate surfaces (and I use it to keep my phone from sliding in my car!). The riser is great for getting better clearance with big ball head nobs, and for shooting vertically with smaller heads.

This is a great package, and bundling it free with a Platypod is a good value. It makes a gr at stocking stuffer. Enjoy!

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: Black Friday max multi accessory kit Platypod tripod ultra

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts