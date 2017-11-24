Photographer of the Day: Nic Taylor

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE” by Nic Taylor
Titled simply “Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE”, this is one of a series of images Nic Taylor posted to the Photofocus flickr page. The brilliantly colored grid of umbrellas hanging against a drab sky grab both your eye and imagination. While it could have easily become too structured in this grid, this is balanced by capturing a portion of this street art display where the colors were randomly scattered. For what he labeled as simply a test shot, he has captured a great street image.
