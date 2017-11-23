Category: Sports
Photograph: Pamela Aminou “Shallow waters”
I love this shot by Pamela, mainly because of the simplistic nature of it. The sailboats are clearly outlined, but there’s a sense of calm amongst the image. I especially like the fact that Pamela was able to separate one boat from the rest, bringing further focus to the photograph. It’s a beautiful capture of sailing at its finest.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou Follow - November 23, 2017
- A Low-Key Thanksgiving: Focus on the Details - November 22, 2017
- Photography Marketing: Developing a Style - November 20, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.