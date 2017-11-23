Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou Follow

Category: Sports

Photograph: Pamela Aminou “Shallow waters”

I love this shot by Pamela, mainly because of the simplistic nature of it. The sailboats are clearly outlined, but there’s a sense of calm amongst the image. I especially like the fact that Pamela was able to separate one boat from the rest, bringing further focus to the photograph. It’s a beautiful capture of sailing at its finest.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.