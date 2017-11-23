Happy Thanksgiving from Photofocus

All of us here at Photofocus wish all of you, our readers and your families, the happiest of Thanksgivings
“As I sit at water’s edge among the autumn leaves, I imagine that as each leaf fell to the ground a blessing was granted to a friend or to someone I have never known, and I am thankful for so many blessings that surround me.”
Quote and photograph by Photofocus Author Susan Kanfer
