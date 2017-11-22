Photographer of the Day: Ric Rus

Category: Wildlife
Photographer: Ric Rus “Green Heron”
Poised for action! The intensity of the green heron’s pose as it waits for its next meal is mesmerizing. This photo is all about anticipation. I can feel it building the longer I look at the photo. Great capture, super sharp focus, and nice use of shallow depth of field to make the heron standout against its surroundings. Thanks for sharing with our group!
