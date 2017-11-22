Photofocus

Photofocus Partner MPB Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Specials from MPB

Actually, it’s really Black Wednesday!

Today through Monday, November 27, 2017, save big on the following used items from MPB.com. Click any photo to go to its deal page. A full list of the deals is at the end of this post. Quantities are limited so click early and save!

Limited Quantities–Click early to get the gear

$400 off Blackmagic URSA V1
$50 off Canon EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lenses
$75 off Canon EOS 70D bodies
$75 off Fujifilm X-T1 bodies
$500 off GoPro Omni Kit
$200 off Nikon AF-S 12-24mm f/4G IF-ED DX lenses
$50 off Nikon D5300 bodies
$250 off Nikon D800 bodies
$250 off Nikon D810 bodies
$75 off Nikon KeyMission 360
$50 off Olympus OM-D E-M5 bodies
$500 off Pentax 645Z
$100 off Sony Alpha A6300 bodies
$150 off Voigtlander Nokton 10.5mm f/0.95, Micro 4/3 fit lenses
$100 off Zeiss Loxia 35mm f/2 Biogon T*, E Mount lenses

MPB has a no-hassle system for turning your used gear into newer gear.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

